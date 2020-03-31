Hyderabad: Secretariat official with corona symptoms quarantined

Hyderabad: A government employee with suspected coronavirus symptoms has been shifted to a quarantine centre in the city.

The said official of the rank of Section Officer in Telangana Secretariat had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat conclave at Nizamuddin Masjid in New Delhi recently.

Official sources said that the official stayed for three days at the religious place and met many persons who were infected with the deadly virus.

The Medical staff enquired his tour details and whether he met any official after returning in the office or outside.

The government took up the sanitisation of the entire Secretariat premises by deploying special teams from the disaster response.

The medical staff also made special arrangements to conduct tests to the officials who were colleagues to the suspected virus-infected official.