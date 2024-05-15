MotoGP India round in Sept very much on: Race promoters

Promoters of the MotopGP round in India on Tuesday insisted the September race will go on as per schedule and dismissed the report claiming that Kazakhstan will replace India on the 2024 calendar.



Leading motorsport website 'Autosport' has reported that Kazakhstan is to set replace India as local promoters Fairstreets Sports have not paid their partial dues to MotoGP right holders Dorna. However, Fairstreets Sports CEO Pushkar Nath Srivastava, said the round, scheduled from September 20-22, remains part of the calendar and all contractual obligations will be met next month.

The inaugural MotoGP race in India was held in Greater Noida last year after Faristreet Sports and Dorna signed a seven-year agreement. The calendar published on the MotoGP website still has India listed on it. "The race is very much on. These are just rumours floating around. All of the contractual obligations will be met in June," Srivastava told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh is an important stakeholder of the race and is set to play a more active role in staging of the second edition. However, with the model code of conduct currently enforced due to the general elections in India, the state government can only act on the matter after the results are declared on June 4.