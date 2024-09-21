Hyderabad set to witness biggest Dandiya event

Live
Just In
Hyderabad will witness the Biggest Dandiya Event of its kind "Rangtaali" which will feature in Hyderabad from 4TH OCTOBER TILL 12TH OCTOBER, 2024 at Classic Convention Three, Airport Road, Shamshabad.
Getting back to the roots of culture and tradition. Raangtaali will feature many cultural events with traditional food stalls, dandiya & garba dance, on spot events, celebrity appearances and many more. Visit Raangtaali and have a glorious and feasting Navratri festival time with your loved ones. Raangtaali is sure to be one of the most happening Navratri Dandiya festival, set to be the Biggest Dandiya Event.
Organizing Team of Rangtaali Gopal Ji Agarwal, Sameer Mirza & Manoj Inani said "Everyday Dandya will begins from 7.30 pm with Special Aarti, the event will go on live with live bands, dance floors, Traditional Gabra Dance, Food Courts, Unlimited Joy And Fun.