Hyderabad: Siddaramaiah to grace Shadnagar event

Rangareddy: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s impending presence at Shadnagar town has spurred extensive preparations for the much-anticipated BC Declaration Assembly, scheduled to take place in the first week of September. The gathering is poised to draw a staggering attendance of around 3 lakh people, as Congress readies itself for a momentous event in Rangareddy.

During a media conference held in Shadnagar, under the auspices of TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar, Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao revealed that Congress had already issued declarations addressing farmers, youth, SC, and ST concerns. He declared that the forthcoming BC Declaration, dedicated to the Backward Classes, would be unveiled in Shadnagar.

He also shared that Siddaramaiah would be joined by prominent leaders of the Congress party at the event.

Pradeep, Sanjeev Mudiraj, Raghu, Babar Khan, Balaraju Goud, Chandrasekhar, Raju, Janga Narasimha Yadav, Jagadiswarappa, KonkallaChennaiah, Y Yadaiah Yadav, Purushottam Reddy, and others attended the media conference.