Hyderabad: Six persons nabbed for selling goods at higher price

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force on Friday raided multiple kirana stores and medical shops and apprehended six persons for selling essential commodities at higher prices.

The department also seized 82 JV Rub Company Hand Sanitisers, 500 ml and 200 ml, 32 kgs of Tamarind, 22 kgs of Tur Dal and 54 packets of groundnut oil.

The arrested were identified as Vivek Agarwal, Anjaiah, Scanda Kumar, Shiva Shankar, Veeramma Raju and Sandeep.

According to the Task Force police, based on a tip-off that retailers and druggists were selling the commodities at higher prices, special teams were formed and conducted raids at Amar India Medical Surgical Company (Secunderabad), Jai Hanuman Traders (Market area in Secunderabad) and Shiva Teja Kirana & General store (Hashmatpet in Old Bowenpally) and seized the entire items.

Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao said that no person or owner of the kirana and general stores shall not sell the essential commodities at a highest price by taking the advantage of the lockdown in Telangana State.

Criminal case will be booked against those, if any person is found selling essential commodities at a high price.

He said that special Task Force teams were formed for conducting raids, as well as to keep close watch on kirana and general stores and medical stores in the limits of Hyderabad City to keep a close watch on the violators.