Hyderabad: South Central Railway offers concessions to enhance freight traffic

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve the freight traffic. In this direction, the South Central Railway (SCR) set up Business Development Units (BDUs) at both Zonal and Divisional levels and is offering freight concessions on several commodities. In the last few months, the SCR held several meetings including online meetings with potential customers that included cement manufacturers.

Freight concession will be given on Normal Tariff Rate (NTR) for the freight traffic offered for distance up to 50 Kms - 50%, for distance between 51 - 75 Kms - 25% and for distance between 76 - 90 Kms - 10%. A press release stated that the concession is to attract the short lead traffic by rail.

Concessions in freight for Long Lead traffic for Coal & Coke

For the freight traffic offered for a distance of more than 1,400 Kms, freight concession of 20% is given on Normal Tariff Rate (NTR) with floor limit not less than NTR for 1400 Kms.

Concessions in freight for Long Lead traffic for Iron & steel

For the freight traffic offered for a distance of more than 1,600 Kms, freight concession of 20% is given on Normal Tariff Rate (NTR) with floor limit not less than NTR for 1,600 Kms.

Concessions in freight for Long Lead traffic for Iron Ore

For the freight traffic offered for a distance between 701- 1500 Kms, freight concession of 15% is given on Normal Tariff Rate (NTR) with floor limit not less than NTR for 700 Kms.

For the freight traffic offered for a distance more than 1500 Kms, freight concession of 20% is given on Normal Tariff Rate (NTR) with floor limit not less than NTR for 700 Kms.

Incentive Schemes for loading of fly ash

Fly Ash in bagged or loose/bulk condition when loaded in open wagons (BOXN type), 40% concession is applicable on NTR. Fly ash in bagged condition when loaded in flat wagons (BRN type), a freight concession of 40% is applicable on NTR, whereas, if loaded in covered wagons will be charged at NTR of LR1 class.

No other concessions shall be applicable when the consignment is booked under these Policies and schemes. Concessions offered in Long Lead are applicable for Train Load only. The concessions specified above shall remain valid up to June 30, 2021, while incentive scheme for Fly Ash shall be valid until further advice.