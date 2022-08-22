Hyderabad: Southern Command chief visits city military station

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General JS Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM, ADC, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command visited Hyderabad and Secunderabad Military station. Another noble initiative by Indian Army, a new institute named 'Matru Chaya' (Asha Upchar) was inaugurated on Saturday.

Matru Chaya is a residential/day boarding facility established with an aim to provide a safe, affordable and comfortable 'home-away-from-home' for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) dependents of personnel of Indian Army.

The Army Commander also visited Artillery Centre Hyderabad and was briefed by Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre on the training, operational readiness and administration. He also laid the foundation stone for the new Post Graduation block at ACDS premises and visited various departments of the college and applauded the students, faculty and staff for their efforts, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.