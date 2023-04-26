Hyderabad: State Secretariat set for Sunday opening

Hyderabad : After a long gap of about three years, the state secretariat is set to buzz with activity as scores of trucks are moving in and out of the new iconic 'B R Ambedkar Mantralaya' as the new Secretariat building is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 30.

All the wings have been asked to shift offices and material including computers and other paraphernalia from Wednesday. Sudharshana Yagam and special rituals will be performed on the inaugural day of the new secretariat.

The GAD (General Administration Department) has completed the process of allotting office space to all the departments on Tuesday and instructed the Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) to complete shifting of the office files, xerox machines, printers and other equipment ahead of the inauguration. All the departments will start functioning from the new secretariat from Sunday.

Soon after the inauguration of the new secretariat, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the offices of the key departments and enquire about the facilities provided in the new building constructed at the cost of nearly Rs 600 crore. Time slots are allotted to each department to shift the material to new chambers to ease the burden during the transportation.

The GAD officials said the shifting of all offices will be completed by April 28. Secretaries will review the facilities provided in the new building and take necessary measures, if any required.

Each floor will have three departments. The Revenue department will be located on the ground floor. The Home and Finance wings will be on the first and second floors, respectively. The third floor is dedicated to Agriculture & SC Development and Irrigation and Law on the fourth floor, General Administration Department on the fifth floor and the CM and Chief Secretary will discharge their duties from the sixth floor.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with top officials and asked them to make necessary arrangements for the inauguration of the new building on April 30.