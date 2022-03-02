Hyderabad: Student dies in fight with classmates in Yousufguda school

In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student died after a fight with his classmates here at a private school in Yousufguda on Wednesday.

Going into details, the student who was pursuing Class 10 at Sai Krupa school in Krishnanagar is said to have playing cricket match with his friends. However, the four-member group had an argument which eventually led to a fight themselves. One of the students sustained serious injuries in the fight. The school staff who learned about the incident rushed the injured to a hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The Jubilee Hills police who received the information registered a case and launched an investigation.