Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLAs meet assembly speaker Pocharam

BJP MLAs who were put under suspension met legislative assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday. The MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao appealed to the speaker to lift their suspension and allow them to take part in the assembly budget sessions.



Before meeting the speaker, the MLAs met assembly secretary Narasimha Charyulu and submitted a copy of high orders to him. It is known that the MLAs approached the high court on their suspension. However, the court handed over the decision to the assembly speaker stating that it cannot order the speaker and also directed the speaker to make a decision as it was last day of assembly session on Tuesday.