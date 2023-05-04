Hyderabad: Swedish delegation meets KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad : Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana is the best investment destination in India and complete support will be provided to the Swedish companies willing to invest in the State.

A delegation comprising industries and trade representatives from Sweden, led by the country’s Ambassador Jan Thesleff, called on KT Rama Rao at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the course of interaction, KTR explained to them about Telangana government’s industrial policies and a wide range of investment opportunities in the State. Welcoming the Swedish companies to Telangana, the Industries Minister urged them to invest in technology and manufacturing sectors here.

The delegation appreciated the State government’s industry friendly policies and made a special mention about the infrastructure created in the city in the past eight years. Ambassador Jan Thesleff assured the minister that he will try to bring in more investments to Telangana. He said that they formed Investment Facilitation Mechanism to work with the companies willing to invest in India and that it worked with Swedish companies. The Ambassador informed that their Embassy regularly researches investment opportunities in Telangana and extends support to Swedish companies.