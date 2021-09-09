Hyderabad: Teenmaar Mallanna in police custody
Highlights
- Teenmaar Mallanna has been taken into police custody from Chanchalguda jail
- It was alleged that Mallanna demanded money from a man and threatened to kill him.
It is already known that the police arrested Mallanna on August 27 and produced him before court. He was remaded to judicial custody till September 9. The Cybercrime police took him into custody from Chanchalguda jail.
Teenmaar Mallanna recently contest in the Graduates MLC constituency polls as an independent candidate and lost to TRS party.
