Hyderabad: Telangana Development Model - A Paradigm Shift

Hyderabad : Telangana is a testament for the kind of results that can be achieved if the government works with the objective of public welfare and development. The Telangana model of development has become a paradigm shift in India political economy which has resulted in catapulting every section of people leading to a happy and healthy life in the state, said CMO officials on the eve of launching the decennial celebrations of formation of the new state.

Today, Telangana stood as a role model and the Union Government and States are emulating the same schemes and programmes in the country. The development achieved by Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao became a guiding force for the country. The agriculture sector in Telangana has brought a paradigm shift to the farming sector in India. CM KCR is branded as ‘Rythu Bandhu’ by the farmers and it was the answer to the 60 years’ struggle, officials said.

Telangana Protagonist KCR assumed charge as the first CM of the youngest state of Telangana in the country on June 2, 2014 and it was the first step towards self-governance. “In the last 10 years, the visionary rule of the KCR had brought qualitative change in the lives of the people and today Telangana had become a role model for the country, the press note said. This journey headed towards formation of the Golden Telangana which taught many good lessons not only to the country but also to human society. Soon after the formation of Telangana, KCR government launched a slew of welfare schemes to provide economic support to the poor families.

Out of 3.5 crore state population, 44,12,882 people are getting pensions every month which is a landmark achievement in the welfare sector in the country, it said.



According to officials, schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi (Shadi Mubarak), Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours free electricity for agriculture, KCR Kit, KCR Nutrition Kit, Buffalo distribution, Sheep distribution, Fish seedling distribution, Self-respect buildings, Free electricity supply to SC, ST families, Saloons, Tribal Thandas as Gram Panchayats, Overseas Scholarships for Higher Education, SC, ST, BC, Minorities, Brahmins, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha etc brought a qualitative change in the lives of all sections of people. The schemes implemented by the state government helped Backward communities to achieve economic self-reliance. Telangana, which is called the home of “Ganga jamuni Tehzeeb”, Minority communities are marching on the path of progress with confidence unlike anywhere else in the country, the press note added.