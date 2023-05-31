Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission goes tough, debars 37 accused from writing any exam

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Public Service Commission has decided to debar those involved in the question paper leakage fiasco from writing any of the examinations being conducted by it.

On Tuesday, the commission decided to debar 37 persons arrested by the State government appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the question paper leakage incident. Following the commission’s decision, the arrested persons become ineligible to write any TSPSC examinations in the future. The commission issued an order seeking an explanation from the 37 persons why they should not be debarred. They were asked to respond within two days.

It may be mentioned here that so far, the police have taken 49 persons into custody in the paper leak case. The SIT has also arrested three persons including Prashanth, Naresh and Mahesh for allegedly using microchips and earbuds for copying. A DE in the energy department from Warangal Ramesh is said to have purchased paper from TSPSC technician Suresh and gave training to about 20 members in the coaching center. These candidates reached the 10 minutes before the exam and with the help of the examiner, the AEE paper was shared on Whatsapp.

Ramesh was arrested two days back and a junior assistant in the department Ravi Kishore was already arrested. It is learnt that the DE had shared the paper with at least 20 members and also collected huge money from them. The SIT has been focusing on candidates who have qualified and have got top marks.

The TSPSC had cancelled the examination scheduled to be held on March 12, 15 and 16. The examination for Town Planning was scheduled to be held on March 12. Similarly, the civil assistant surgeons exam was to be held on March 15 and 16. The officials first thought that the computers in TSPSC were hacked but later realised that the paper was leaked. The police said that the AEE examination which was held on March 5, was leaked.