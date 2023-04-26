Hyderabad: Telangana turns pink as BRS holds Assembly Constituency meetings

Hyderabad : Telangana State was draped in pink with the daylong delegates meeting of the party where the BRS leaders were busy discussing the welfare and development programmes of the government and targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre on the 'indifferent' attitude towards the State.

The party leaders participated in the delegates meeting in all the 119 Assembly constituencies which were attended by almost four lakh active workers including 3,000 to 3,500 workers in each constituency. These meetings were as part of the party's Formation Day programmes where the Ministers and MLAs addressed the party cadre and showed the way forward in the next election. The leaders hoisted party flags in at major Gram Panchayats and later participated in the delegates meeting. The party would have State delegates meeting with 300 members at Telangana Bhavan on April 27, the Formation Day of the party.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao thanked the party workers for having the meeting in a cordial atmosphere. Stating that the meetings were held like State plenary, Rama Rao asked the party leaders to take the message received in these meetings widely to the people. He said that TRS Party MLAs, Constituency In-charges and Party Observers had played a vital role in conducting today's Constituency Level Meetings in a spirited and disciplined manner.

Rao opined that it was not an exaggeration to say that such massive meetings were held in 119 constituencies involving four lakh workers in a single day in the same manner in which the State party holds plenary of the party. He said that through these meetings, extensive discussions were held on the development and welfare programmes of the government in the form of resolutions, and the failures of the Central government administration of the BJP were also thoroughly discussed. Rama Rao said that in the form of hundreds of resolutions, the party cadre has given a strong message opposing the central government's failures and anti-people policies.

Participating in a meeting in Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Telangana, which was at the bottom, has become an example for the country in the development under K Chandrashekar Rao. He criticised the BJP leaders at the Centre, which appreciate the State's progress in Delhi but criticise it in the state. He questioned if PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi would have the same love for Telangana which KCR has. He also urged Modi to listen to 'Kisan ki Baat' instead of delivering 'Maan Ki Baat'. The Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Observer D Sravan Kumar addressed the meetings in the city.