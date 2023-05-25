Live
Hyderabad: Tension grips at Indira park after Yadava community leaders tried to siege Gandhi Bhavan
Tense atmosphere prevailed at Indira park after Yadav community tried to besiege the Gandhi Bhavan with thugs, condemning Revanth Reddy's comments to insult Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Golla Kurumas
Tense atmosphere prevailed at Indira park after Yadav community tried to besiege the Gandhi Bhavan with thugs, condemning Revanth Reddy's comments to insult Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Golla Kurumas. On receiving the information, the police stopped the protestors and arrested.
Meanwhile, the Yadava JAC has demanded an unconditional apology from TPCC chief Revanth Reddy alleging him of making inappropriate comments insulting the Yadavas and Kurumas of the state. They said that their community should not be underestimated, they have more than 20 percent of the population in the state and they will show what they are capable of.
On Tuesday, they warned that if an apology is not tendered within 24 hours, they would hold a huge rally from Indira Park to Gandhi Bhavan and lay siege.