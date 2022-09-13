Hyderabad: TGPWU demands Uber to compensate attacked driver

Hyderabad: Uber should take responsibility for its drivers, demanded the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union on Monday. According to the union, Uber driver Syed Lateefuddin was attacked by six persons and was allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' on September 4. He was driving from Shaikpet via Alkapur Road to pick up a customer when a few people started hitting the car windows.

After chasing him on bikes, two allegedly dragged him out of the cab and beat him up. At the same time, four others used rocks to damage the vehicle. Following the incident, Lateefuddin tried calling the Uber emergency number repeatedly but failed to get response. He suffered minor injuries and got treated at a hospital. His car and means of his livelihood have been severely damaged and will require Rs. 1-1.5 lakh and several days to repair.

After the incident, Uber has not contacted Lateefuddin to inquire after his well-being nor to offer support. Uber's inaction in the face of such a serious accident is an unacceptable failure to take accountability for their drivers' well-being and safety. The union demanded Uber to compensate Lateefuddin the cost of repairing his vehicle and hospital bill.

The company should also provide him with income compensation of Rs 1,200 for each day that his vehicle is out of commission and he is unable to earn his livelihood. It should identify dangerous areas (in collaboration with drivers and unions) across the city, and assign time-bound bookings to those areas (no bookings to dangerous areas after 9 pm).

The union demanded a revamp of Uber's emergency infrastructure for drivers' safety, and publicly announce its commitment to drivers regarding emergency response and available support.