Hyderabad to hold Formula E racing

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inked pact with Formula-E team and the event promoter Greenko, making Telangana the first state in the country to hold the race. FIA Formula E Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo, Greenko Group Chief Executive Officer Anil Chalamasetty, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal Dilbagh Gill and other officials.

Speaking at the event, the minister termed the pact as an beginning the new era and said that the Telangana government is providing high-class facilities for the international firms. "It is a right step taken by the team to host the race in Hyderabad which is also a hub for electric vehicles. The development is a perfect combination of future technology and sustainability," he said. The minister said that he was elated to launch the Formula-E racing in Hyderabad. "In the coming days, Hyderabad will be the host for E-race," the minister added.

The E-racing court will come into existence for about 2.37 kilometres around secretariat, Telugu thalli flyover, Hussain Sagar. "The state government plans to promote awareness around EVs and encourage innovation by hosting an EV summit parallel to the Formula E championship," he said.