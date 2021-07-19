Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy placed in house arrest amid dharna call at Kokapet lands

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy was arrested by the police on Monday in Hyderabad. He announced that he would go today to visit the Kokapeta lands. With this, a large number of policemen were deployed at Revanth Reddy's house from early morning and placed him under house arrest.



It is learned that the Congress has called for a dharna and a visit to the government-auctioned lands in Kokapeta in Rangareddy district. It was during this sequence that the police house arrested Revanth Reddy.

Congress leaders have accused the government of irregularities in the sale of government lands. In this context, the Congress leaders planned to protest at the auctioned lands in Kokapeta. Police are making house arrests of several Congress leaders.



It is known fact that the government of Telangana has auctioned Kokapet lands to raise the funds. The newly elected PCC president Revanth Reddy has been accusing of corruption in the process of tenders alleging that the aides of CM KCR has been awarded the lands.