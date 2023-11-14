Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Sadar festival today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory, in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela to be celebrated on Tuesday at the YMCA in Narayanguda.

According to the police, the movement of vehicular traffic will be diverted from 7 pm to 3 am. The vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, and will be diverted towards the Tourist Hotel, at Kachiguda X Roads.

The traffic will not be allowed from Vithalwadi X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, and be diverted towards Ramkoti X Roads at Bhavans’s New Science College, King Koti Road. Traffic will not be allowed from Street No 08 and be diverted towards Barkatpura at Reddy College. The motorists will not be allowed from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, and will be diverted either towards Crown Café or Baghlingampally. Traffic from the Old Excise Office lane towards the YMCA, Narayanaguda will be diverted towards Vittalwadi. The general traffic will not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, it will be diverted towards Barkatpura X Roads or towards the Tourist Hotel. Traffic from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda Flyover) towards Reddy College will be diverted towards Narayanaguda X Roads. The RTC buses coming from Secunderabad to Koti and vice versa should avoid roads from YMCA Circle and Narayanaguda X Roads and may take the route from Barkatpura, Bagh Lingampally, VST, and RTC X Roads. Those coming for Sadar Mela are requested to park their vehicles at Shanti Theatre, Reddy College, Melkote Park, and Deepak Theatre.

Police requested the motorists to avoid Kachiguda X Roads, Narayanaguda X Roads, YMCA Circle, RBVRR Circle (Reddy College), and Vittalvadi Circle and take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.