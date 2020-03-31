Hyderabad traffic cops book record 50,000 cases in a week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) has achieved a milestone in their lifetime as the department has booked a record number of 50000 cases in one week for violating the lockdown regulations.

The Additional DCP, Traffic, Anil Kumar, said that, the highest number of 46,100 cases booked were through non-contact (which means through CCTV footages). Apart from the CCTV cameras installed at different junctions, cases were also booked through handheld cameras and surveillance cameras installed at different locations.

He noted, "Apart from cases booked through different cameras, around 4700 cases were booked by the traffic cops deputed on service at different junctions in the city. The cases are being booked for violating the rules of lockdown and also for the regular violations such as driving without helmet, over speeding, jumping traffic signals etc…"

The department will upload the photos along with the fine amount on the website and also a message will be sent to the violators and they will have to cough up the penalties. Moreover, if someone's vehicle is seized then they will have to get is released after appearing before the court, added the officer.