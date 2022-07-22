Hyderabad traffic police warns of traffic congestion due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains lashing Hyderabad since Friday morning, the city Traffic Police have warned citizens that there was a likelihood of heavy traffic congestion at various places due to water logging.

They urged citizens, particularly motorists, to defer their travel by at least one hour from the stopping of the heavy rains.

"The Traffic Police along with the GHMC authorities are trying their best to mitigate the traffic problems. We request the commuters to defer their travel time. This will allow rainwater to drain out through the discharge outlets," said AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad.

"As and when the heavy rain ends, please do not be in a hurry to begin your travel," he said, requesting time to allow water to drain out as otherwise motorists may get caught in traffic jams.