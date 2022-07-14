Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of VP's visit today

Hyderabad: The City traffic will be diverted or stopped in connection with the upcoming visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on July 14.

On Thursday at 10 am, the VP will proceed to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society to attend an event and will take route-Raghavendra Colony, Shivarampally, Rajendra Nagar, Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills check post, NFCL, Taj Krishna Junction, Care Hospital, Masab Tank flyover, NMDC, and PV Narasimha Rao expressway.

On completion of the event at 11:50 am, the VP will take the same route to return to his residence. Citizens are requested to plan their route and timings accordingly and cooperate with the traffic police.