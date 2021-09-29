Hyderabad: TRS leaders launch a scathing attact on Bandi

Hyderabad: Lashing out at BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, several TRS leaders on Tuesday said that Pragathi Bhavan was not a building but a 'Sakalajanula Sankshema Bhavan', which changed the life of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at TRSLP office here, ruling party leaders Balka Suman, Shambhipur Raju and N Narender launched a scathing attack on the BJP leader for his letter to the CM containing allegations against the government.

"The Pragathi Bhavan is the place where projects like Kaleshwaram, Palamuru Rangareddy and others were conceived. This place is an inspiration for the BJP-led government at the Centre, which copied many schemes of the State government. For people of Telangana it is a pride of the State," said Suman. Sanjay had written letter to the CM stating that Pragathi Bhavan has become a place for corruption.

Asking the BJP chief to change his attitude, the TRS leaders said that their own party leader and minister had appreciated the Kaleshwaram project as 'good'. Responding to allegation of luring MLAs of other parties, Suman said the BJP had purchased MLAs in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh to form government. He asked Sanjay to withdraw his alleged comments that 'people of Telangana are beggers'.

They alleged that while the State leaders of the BJP were questioning about government taking loans, the Modi government had set a record in taking loans of Rs 119 lakh crore. After coming to power, the BJP had closed 35 public sector units. The prices of oil, gas cylinders and essential commodities increased substantially, alleged Suman. He said Sanjay's letter lacked subject and only had venom. "There is not even a single corruption allegation against the TRS government during the last seven years", he added.

The TRS leader said the BJP MPs should fight for the State issues with the Centre like Railway Coach Factory, ITIR, Tribal University.