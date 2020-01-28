Hyderabad: TRS wrests 3 municipalities with Congress rebels support

Hyderabad: The election for the post of Chairman in some municipalities located on the periphery of the Greater Hyderabad limits took many twists and turns on Monday.

The ruling TRS has succeeded in winning the chairman and vice-chairman posts in Pedda Amberpet, Adibatla and Badangpet in which Congress won majority wards. While in Manikonda, Congress won the chairman post with the support of the BJP.

Giving a big shock to the Congress, four ward members joined the TRS in the last minute and supported the TRS candidate for chairman posts. Out of 24 wards in Pedda Amberpet, the Congress secured required majority to win the top posts.

The intervention of TRS top leaders changed political equations in the municipality and paved way for the ruling party to win the two posts.

Congress senior leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that the TRS indulged in poaching the Congress ward members with big allurements

In Adibatla, Congress won 8 out of 15 wards. Hours before the election for chairman post, Congress candidate Anitha switched loyalties to the ruling TRS and became the chairperson of the newly constituted municipality in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The Congress also received a rude shock when four Congress ward members and an independent supported the TRS in Badangpet municipalities.

Congress won majority seats but failed to claim the stake after the newly elected members ditched the party. High drama took place in the election of chairman posts in the highly dense municipality in the State – Manikonda.

The Congress secured 8, BJP 6 and TRS won five wards. The Congress managed to win the chairman post with the support of the BJP and put the TRS in a big disappointment.

In Narsingi municipality also, the TRS secured the chairman post though the party won only 7 wards, and Congress secured 8 wards in the 18-member urban body.

The TRS managed to get the support of the two independents. The TRS also won Shankarpally, Meerpet, Nagaram, Pocharam, Nizampet, Boduppal and Ghatkesar municipalities also. The Congress won Turkayamjal municipal chairman post.