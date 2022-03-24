Hyderabad: TSRTC operate buses from JNTU to Waverock

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating buses from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad to WaveRock. The mini AC buses will provide a respite from heat to the IT employees.



The mini AC buses will ply through Cyber Towers, Mindspace, Biodiversity Park, Gachibowli, Wipro, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Financial District, and Amazon.

The bus timings from JNTU to WaveRock – 8:00 am, 8:45 am, 9:40 am, 10:35 am, 11:10 am, 1:00 pm, 4:15 pm, 5:10 pm, 6:15 pm, and 7:00 pm. Bus timings from Cyber Towers to JNTU – 8:50 am, 9:35 am, 10:01 am, 12:00 pm, 3:25 pm, 6:20 pm, 5:15 pm, and 6:10 pm.

The ticket costs Rs 25 from JNTU to Mindspace, Rs 40 from JNTU to WaveRock, Rs 63 from Bachupally to WaveRock, and Rs 25 Mindspace to Cyber Towers. For further information, people can contact the depot manager on +91 99592 26132.