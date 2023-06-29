Hyderabad: Urdu journalists demand land

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists’ Federation (TUWJF) led by general secretary Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin called on Media Academy chairman Alam Narayana and sought justice in allotment of land to members, as promised by Minister K T Rama Rao.

The delegation informed Narayana about ‘discrimination’ in issue of accreditation and others.

It said KTR has announced land allotment to all journalists and the responsibility has been given to Narayana; it said land has been identified.

Narayana has accepted the demand of the federation that its representatives will be included in the committee to be formed for selecting journalists.

The federation will be informed as soon as conditionalities are determined. Admitting irregularities in issue of accreditation, he indicated inability to take action in this regard now.

Mohiuddin appealed to Urdu journalists if there is discrimination in allotment of double-bedroom houses or land at the district and State level the federation should be informed. For more information they can contact 9885157378. A link will be created soon.

State vice-president of the federation Syed Azmat Ali Shah, Khazan MA Mohsin, city unit president Dr Mohammad Asif Ali, general secretary Mohammad Shafiullah were present.