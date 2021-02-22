Hyderabad: Urdu to be taught to 1 lakh people in 3 years

Charminar: Telangana Urdu Academy organised a programme on 'Mother Language Day' in Urdu at Khaja Shouq Hall, Urdu Maskan in Khilwat, near here on Sunday, in connection with the 'International Mother Language Day' celebrations.

Urdu scholars and intellectuals spoke on the importance of Urdu and explained the usefulness of the language.

Urdu Academy director Dr Mohammed Ghouse said the programme was organised as mother language plays an important role. "Today Urdu has been reduced to such a low that people need to learn. All Urdu mother tongue people must learn Urdu and speak language. Urdu is not only a language; it is a tradition and culture," he observed.

Dr Ghouse said the academy will be teaching Urdu to at least one lakh people in next three years and taking up more schemes." He appealed to Urdu scholars and intellectuals to hold online conferences during which people can learn the language and publish their best practices with the Urdu Academy's support."

Prof. Fatima Parveen, Head, OU Urdu department, Prop Naseem Faris, Head, MANUU Urdu department, Prof FazalullahMukkram, Head, Urdu department, Hyderabad Central University, Prof Abdul Sami Siddiqui of MANUU, among others, were present.