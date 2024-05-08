PM Modi performs special Pooja at Vemulawada Temple

Prime Minister Modi made a special visit to the Vemulawada temple and performed a special pooja at the Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Swamy temple, seeking the blessings of the deity.

Arriving at the temple from Hyderabad Raj Bhavan, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by temple officials and priests who performed a traditional welcome ceremony. He offered flowers and performed pooja to Mahanandi and Gomata before proceeding to the sanctum sanctorum of Rajarajeswara Swamy.









Inside the temple, the chief priests offered tilakadharana to Modi and presented him with flowers. The Prime Minister paid his respects by painting the eyes of the arati and received Vedic blessings from the temple's EO, chief priests, and Vedic scholars. He was also honored with a shawl and received tirdhaprasadams before leaving for a public meeting in Vemulawada.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi greeted and saluted the devotees waiting in the queue lines, showing his respect for the worshippers. He then departed for the public meeting in a special helicopter an addressing at a public meeting.