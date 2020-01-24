Top
Hyderabad: Uttam launches campaign to highlight unemployment

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy launching, 'Missed Call' campaign to highlight unemployment problem at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday launched a Missed Call campaign to create national unemployed register in the city.

He also took part in a protest held by unemployed graduates of the State later. The stir was held under the leadership of State Youth Congress president M Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Yadav has said that they organised the stir to tell the Central government that they did not want the NRC but they want a National Register of Unemployed (NRU) in the country.

He urged Prime Minister Modi to come out of his dream world and help the unemployed youth, who are eking out their livelihood by selling tea, running puncture shops and boot polish shops.

He said that they held the protest following a call given by National Youth Congress and added that they would play a vital role in the preparation of the NRU.

He urged all the unemployed youth of the State to give a missed call to 815994411 to prepare the register.

