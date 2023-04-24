Hyderabad: Values declining in politics says M. Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad : Former Vice President of the country M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the values in politics were falling gradually. He called upon government officials to become the leaders of development and bridges of the future. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering during the civil servants day celebrations held at city based Sundaraiah Vignana Kendra.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his anguish by stating that the law making bodies had also turned into platforms to fight. He said that the Indian civil services play an important role in the development of the country. He said that those who are discharging their duties as civil servants, politicians, legal practitioners and media persons should discharge their duties in an impartial manner and added that the efficient discharge of duties by them would ensure the development of the country. Targeting the British rulers, he alleged that the British rulers had not only looted the country but also looted the ideas of the people of the country.

He called upon all the citizens of the country to dedicate themselves for its development. Talking about the civil servants, he said that all the civil servants should discharge their duties with morals and honesty and added they play an important role in the delivery of all public services.

He said that the civil servants would prepare policies based on the needs of the hour and the future. He asked the officials to listen to the problems of the people with patience and attention. He asked them to be cautious with all those, who create law and order problems and added that the civil servants should act smartly.