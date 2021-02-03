Hyderabad: Vijayawada man who blackmailed women on Instagram nabbed

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police, Hyderabad have arrested a man who created a fake Instagram account as a girl and blackmailed more than 70 women with their morphed pictures.

The incident came to light when one of those women who was trapped by the accused approached the police.

According to the police, the accused identified as Sumanth, a native of Vijaywada was residing at Manikonda and was working at a private firm. He created a fake Instagram account in the name of a girl and sent friend requests to young women. After chatting for a while and befriending them, the accused would ask the women to send their private pictures.

He later blackmailed them with their pictures when they refused his requests.

Upon receiving a complaint from a woman, the cybercrime police arrested Sumanth and sent him to remand.