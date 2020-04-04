Hyderabad: Virus-focused Gandhi Hospital hits dialysis patients hard

Hyderabad: The state-run Gandhi Hospital being transformed into Covid-19 designated hospital suspending treatment for all other ailments has given an unexpected jolt to dialysis patients who frequent the hospital on daily basis. A majority of these patients visit the hospital thrice a week for dialysis sessions, which costs anywhere between Rs 2,000 an Rs 5,500 per session in most private hospitals.



Nearly 50 patients are treated free of cost every month in Gandhi Hospital under the state government's scheme while another 100 patients are extended this facility by the Agarwal Trust from the same hospital also free of cost.

With Gandhi facility closed for the time being, these dialysis patients are flocking to the Osmania General Hospital. Due to the ongoing lockdown, these patients are facing a lot of woes to reach the OGH located in Afzal Gunj. The OGH already caters to more than 130 dialysis patients every month and nearly 50 patients from Gandhi are also availing this facility. Issuing of passes for dialysis patients by OGH authorities ensured none of them faced any issues with cops as they are being allowed to proceed towards the hospital after showing it.



To cater to additional rush of patients, Osmania doctors have increased sessions to five from normal four, with each session for a patient lasting nearly four hours. Although doctors are able to manage the increased numbers, the need of the hour is allocating additional staff, including technicians and fourth class employees to assist the doctors in conducting sessions and readying the equipment and co-ordinating with the patients.