Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad oppose restrictions on Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: Taking objection to the police personnel asking devotees to install one idol per village during Ganesh Utsav, Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said that there would be backlash from people if they resort to imposing restrictions on the festival.



Speaking at a press conference VHP State President M Ramaraju, Working President Surender Reddy and others objected to the police asking the pandal organisers to have one idol per village. Ramaraju said that Hindus know how to maintain social distancing because they have celebrated the festivals like Ramanavami, Hanuman Jayanthi, Bonalu following the social distancing. "The police asking devotees to install only one idol in a village was not acceptable. If the government resorts to dictating, people would revolt against it."

The VHP leaders demanded the government to respect the religious beliefs of the Hindus and support them by making arrangements for the immersion of idols.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders on Tuesday said that Ganesh Bhakts can install idols but, should follow the Covid guidelines. Samithi General Secretary Bhagwant Rao appealed to the organisers to show commitment towards 'dharma' by performing Ganesh Utsav without violating of Covid guidelines and celebrate the festival in a simple manner following the traditions and customs instead of opting for hi-fi measures. He urged the government to provide eco-friendly Ganesh idols and also make arrangements for immersion of idols. He said, another meeting on the arrangements would be organised after Chaturthi. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start from August 22 and end on Ananta Chaturdashi on September 1.