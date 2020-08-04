Hyderabad: Wakf Board asks government to protect masjid land

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem and CEO Mohammed Qasim have written to various government departments to take measures to protect the assets of Qutub Shahi Masjid at Margarm Cheru Manikonda Jagir near Sunshine Hospital in Gandipet mandal. A road-laying exercise is affecting the said masjid.

On receipt of information about road-laying on the land of Qutub Shahi Masjid, Mohd Saleem inspected the mosque on July 30 and called for a meeting on Monday. At the meeting, he said that the land acquisition officer had not issued notice before acquiring the land attached to the mosque, Some part of area had been affected, as it is religious place, the structure cannot be demolished or affected.

Saleem said the mosque would be reopened for prayers. Fencing around it would be taken up by the Wakf Board. The Board also wrote letters to GHMC, Police Commissioner Rachakonda and the revenue department and directed them to protect the masjid as it is a notified Wakf property.

A Rajshaker, the tahsildar for Gandipet, Rajender Prasad Naik, additional commissioner, GHMC, S Ramulu, Inspector, Raidurgam, RR Collectorate and other officers also attended the meeting.