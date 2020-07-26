Hyderabad: Walk in interviews to recruit 227 doctors in PHCs

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Public Health is taking up recruitment of Civil Assistant Surgeons to work at various PHCs and Hospitals. Interested MBBS graduates are requested to attend walk in interviews on July 27 at the Institute of Engineers Khairatabad between 10 am and 5 pm.

The candidates must carry original certificates along with one photocopy of SSC, MBBS, Integrated Caste Certificate, two copies of Passport Photos and TS Medical Council Registration. The health department is expecting to fill up 227 posts on contract basis initially for a period of 6 months, extendable as per need.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that health care staff working in Covid hospitals and testing positive and in isolation or hospital treatment would be considered on duty for 17-days period.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health has issued orders extending deputation of doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and ministerial staff, who are already working for another six months. DMHOs were told to implement these orders strictly.