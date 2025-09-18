Hyderabad will emerge as a world-class city: Mayor

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana is making dedicated efforts to transform Hyderabad into one of the world’s leading cities, said GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. During the celebrations of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam held at the GHMC Headquarters on Wednesday, the Mayor unfurled the National Flag after receiving the ceremonial police guard of honour.

The day marks Hyderabad’s integration into the Indian Union in 1948 and reflects people’s struggle for freedom and dignity. Addressing officials and employees present at the occasion, she conveyed the Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam message. GHMC is committed to transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance — true to Praja Palana ideals, says Mayor.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi stated that Telangana achieved self-governance and people’s empowerment as a result of the sacrifices of martyrs who fought against monarchy and authoritarian rule. “That is why today is observed as Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam,” she added. Highlighting the achievements of the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Mayor said that Telangana has secured a unique place in the country for its effective implementation of welfare schemes. She noted that recently, over 50,000 ration cards were distributed to poor families in Hyderabad city alone.

The Mayor emphasized that Hyderabad, the heart of Telangana, has been given special attention to strengthen its global brand image. “Projects such as Metro Rail expansion, Future City development, Musi River Rejuvenation, and H-City will further elevate Hyderabad’s status as a world-class metropolis,” she remarked.