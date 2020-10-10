Hyderabad: Woman attacked by neighbour for performing puja

A 29-year-old woman allegedly attacked by her Christian neighbour for performing puja at her home in Attapur in Hyderabad on Friday. She was identified as Kavitha.

It is learned that the man identified as Yesu was irked over the bell sound and devotional songs during the puja. An argument broke out between Kavitha and Yesu who in a fit of rage attacked the woman and her mother using iron rods. Kavitha suffered serious head injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Kavitha said that the neighbour along with his father and mother brutally thrashed her and her mother when she was performing puja.

Meanwhile, the police said that other residents in the area also had issues with Kavitha for playing the songs on loudspeakers during puja. However, the police registered a case against her neighbour.