Hyderabad: Woman brutally murdered within one month after marriage at Pragati Nagar

In a shocking incident, a woman, who started her married life with many hopes, was brutally murdered within a month after her marriage at Pragati Nagar in the Bachupally area of ​​Hyderabad. Going into details, Kiran from Pragati Nagar was married to Sudharani (22) a month ago.



Against this backdrop, Kiran, who raised suspicion over his wife after the wedding, strangled and brutally murdered her during midnight on Saturday. He later cut his arm and attempted suicide. According to locals, police reached the spot and shifted Sudharani's body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Kiran, who attempted suicide, was rushed to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

However, family members who could not digest Sudharani's death attacked Kiran's house in Kamareddy and destroyed the furniture in the house. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.