Hyderabad: Woman fined of Rs 3,000 for cutting down trees for house construction

A woman who cut down trees for the construction of her house was fined of Rs 3,000 by the municipal officials here at Husnabad of Siddipet district.

Going into details, a woman, Banoth Sharada, a resident of ward no. 4 has cut down five Haritha Haram plants for the construction of her house. On the complaint of villagers, the municipal commissioner S Rajamallaiah visited the place and fined Sharada of Rs 3,000.

The municipal commissioner further warned of stern action against those who cuts down the saplings or trees planted under Haritha Haram programme.

On January 22, the municipal officials fined a man of Rs 7,000 and another two of Rs 10,000 each for cutting down a tree. The trio has been directed to plant 20 saplings each at their farmlands.