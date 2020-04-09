Hyderabad: Women, aged face misery of long trudge

Hyderabad: With no transportation facility and police crackdown on private vehicles, women, particularly the aged, are bearing the brunt. They are travelling on foot at least 2-3 km for getting pensions from banks, collecting rations or for visiting hospitals.



Amidst lockdown, the women mostly from poor families are seen walking on roads covering entire stretch, reminding one of mass migration of the labour from cities to villages after lockdown.

In most of the areas in Old City such as Shalibanda, Uppuguda, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, Kishan Bagh, Vattapally, Falaknuma, Puranapul, Talabkatta, Yakutpura, Baba Nagar and several slums in city, women are venturing outside even for getting essentials. One of the reasons is believed to be police crackdown on youth and men.

A widow standing in a queue at a bank in Baba Nagar said she came alone for the pension from Rakshapuram. "Earlier I used to hire auto for pick-up and drop, but now as there is lockdown I came by walk and also had to return by walk, covering around 2 km," said Mahmooda Begum.

Another woman at a ration shop in Shalibanda said that she came from Aaliabad on foot along with her son to purchase rice, oil from Shalibanda ration shop. She said that her husband was selling vegetables during lockdown, so she along with her son had to purchase goods at ration shop. She said that earlier her husband used to come in an auto to purchase goods. "Since it is lockdown and no transportation, I had to walk carrying all these things," she added.

Speaking on the issue, K Venkatesh, a Congress leader, said that no public representatives or police was seen concerned about the plight of poor families in Old City. With no public transportation or autos, several people were forced to walk long distances to fetch essentials. He said the authorities should adopt a practice by Rachakonda Commissionerate, where vehicles are being provided on request for widows or single parent, elderly, disabled and for individuals in need of medical attention or need of bank services. 'The authorities can either replicate the idea or provide some autos with passes for the benefit of women and old people in the Old City', he added.