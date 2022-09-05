Hyderabad: Works of SRDP phase-II projects to commence soon

Hyderabad: With the development of roads in recent years, the State government has decided to implement Phase-II of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday announced details of the SRDP Phase-II works. Taking to social media, KTR said that the SRDP Phase-I has changed the city; the Phase-II works will commence soon.

"The Strategic Road Development Programme is changing the face of Hyderabad road infrastructure. In Phase-I of SRDP, a total 31 projects were completed and 16 more being worked upon. Phase-II will be initiated soon," he tweeted.

The SRDP projects include construction of flyovers, underpasses, RoBs, RuBs and steel bridges. Among them are flyovers at Jubilee Hills Road no.45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Shaikpet, Bahadurpura, Mindspace junction, Chandrayangutta. Various projects under the SRDP Phase-I and the city infrastructure are all set to go on for SRDP Phase-II.