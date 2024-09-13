Live
- Pawan Kalyan Praises Krishna Manineni’s Flood Relief Efforts
- Pilot killed in light plane crash in southeast Australia
- Samsung Announces Exciting Limited Period Offer on Galaxy S24 Ultra; Now Available Starting INR 109999 in India
- ‘Sudheer Babu: Most Satisfying Film’
- A September to Remember at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad
- Warivo Motor makes high-speed debut with the all-new ‘CRX’
- West Bengal Launches Women-Only Buses To Enhance Safety In North Bengal
- KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 3rd & 4th Exclusive Showrooms in Hyderabad
- Nani Begins Shooting for ‘HIT 3’
- Police Action Follows Ganesh Procession Violence In Karnataka's Nagamangala
Just In
Hyderabad Youth Escapes Russian Army Captivity, Returns Home Safely
Highlights
Sofiyan, a young man from Narayanpet district, has safely returned to India after being held captive by the Russian Army for eight months.
Sofiyan, a young man from Narayanpet district, has safely returned to India after being held captive by the Russian Army for eight months. The Hyderabad-bound youth, along with others, was deceived by a Mumbai-based agent under the pretense of employment opportunities abroad.
Sofiyan arrived at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad, bringing relief to his family. Among the nine individuals trapped, Afridi, a youth from Hyderabad, tragically lost his life during the ordeal. The incident highlights the dangers faced by those misled by false job offers abroad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS