Hyderabad Youth Escapes Russian Army Captivity, Returns Home Safely

Sofiyan, a young man from Narayanpet district, has safely returned to India after being held captive by the Russian Army for eight months. The Hyderabad-bound youth, along with others, was deceived by a Mumbai-based agent under the pretense of employment opportunities abroad.

Sofiyan arrived at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad, bringing relief to his family. Among the nine individuals trapped, Afridi, a youth from Hyderabad, tragically lost his life during the ordeal. The incident highlights the dangers faced by those misled by false job offers abroad.