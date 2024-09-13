  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad Youth Escapes Russian Army Captivity, Returns Home Safely

Hyderabad Youth Escapes Russian Army Captivity, Returns Home Safely
x
Highlights

Sofiyan, a young man from Narayanpet district, has safely returned to India after being held captive by the Russian Army for eight months.

Sofiyan, a young man from Narayanpet district, has safely returned to India after being held captive by the Russian Army for eight months. The Hyderabad-bound youth, along with others, was deceived by a Mumbai-based agent under the pretense of employment opportunities abroad.

Sofiyan arrived at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad, bringing relief to his family. Among the nine individuals trapped, Afridi, a youth from Hyderabad, tragically lost his life during the ordeal. The incident highlights the dangers faced by those misled by false job offers abroad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick