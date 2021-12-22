Hyderabad's DMart asked to pay fine for charging money for carry bag

Hyderabad: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) has asked DMart outlet in Hydernagar in Hyderabad to pay compensation for charging customers for carry bags.

Based on the complaint by Akash Kumar who was charged Rs 3.50 by DMart for a carry bag after he made purchases worth Rs 602 in May 2019. After hearing the arguments, the commission asked to pay a fine of Rs 1000 to the customer and also return Rs 3.5 that the outlet had collected from him.

The commission further directed the outlet not to charge the customers for a carry bag.

In August this year, DMart outlet at Hyderguda was fined of Rs 50,000 for charging money for carry bags. The commission also asked to compensate to the complainant.