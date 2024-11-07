Hyderabad’s Green Pharma City set for major pharma investments

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has said that Hyderabad’s Green Pharma City is making rapid strides toward infrastructure development, with preparations underway for industrial setups within a year.

The Minister held a meeting with representatives of five leading pharmaceutical companies in the State. Representatives from Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo, Hetero, Laurus Labs, and MSN Pharmaceuticals shared their proposals, expressing readiness to invest significantly in Pharma City. Sridhar Babu welcomed their interest and expressed confidence in the growth potential of the region.

The Minister detailed the infrastructure developments at Green Pharma City, including the ongoing work to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply. Plans are in place to construct a world-class, 300-foot-wide highway from Kongara Kalan to the Regional Ring Road. The notification for this project has been issued, and the tendering process is expected to conclude by June next year. Additionally, he assured that a parallel metro rail system will be established for enhanced connectivity.

Sridhar Babu highlighted the competitive advantage of Telangana, explaining that while states like Gujarat and Odisha may offer land at low rates, they lack the robust ecosystem and supporting industries crucial for pharma success. He mentioned that centralised steam (hot water vapour) supply through pipelines would be explored, reducing the need for individual boilers for each industry. Water supply will be directly managed by TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation), and an industrial electricity policy announcement is expected soon.