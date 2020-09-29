Hyderabad's Historic Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower renovated, KTR showers praises on GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as part of the initiative was taken a couple of years back to restore the glory of the Hyderabad city by renovating various heritage buildings has succeeded in doing so. The GHMC on the direction of Telangana government has taken up the works to restore the historic clock towers in Hyderabad that have been ignored for decades and had completed the task of restoring the clock tower at Mahboob Chowk located at West of Charminar.

In this backdrop, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao shared glimpses of the newly constructed clock tower and lauded the GHMC for successfully renovating it with grandeur. "Delighted that yet another heritage structure in our historic city has been restored beautifully by GHMC; Clock tower at Mahboob chowk has been successfully renovated & looks splendid, My compliments to @SEPSZGHMC and team," KTR tweeted.

Going by the historical facts, the 128 years old Mahboob Chowk clock tower is one of the heritage buildings of Hyderabad is a five-storied architecture built-in 1892 by Asman Jah who is Prime Minister of Hyderabad. The Mahboob Chowk is named after Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad. The Mahboob Chowk has four clocks on four sides and is surrounded by three historical buildings Chowk mosque, Chowk clock tower and Moti Mahal. The GHMC had renovated it without compromising on the architectural style and the existing structure.



On the other hand, the works of another couple of clock towers at Moazzam Jahi Market and Secunderabad are underway, which will be completed soon.