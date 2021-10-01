Hyderbad: Shilparamam Madhapur is organising All India Saree Mela from today

  • Menu
Madhapur: Shilparamam, Madhapur is organizing the 'All India Saree Mela and Navratri Festival' from October 1-20.

Artisans from all over India will be participating in the mela. Nearly 70 stalls of Chenderi, Maheshwaram, Pochampally, Narayanapet, Gollabama, Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Madanapalli Pattu, Gadwal, Bangalore silk, Muslin, tussar, Bengali cotton, Kantha work, Chinkakari, Delhi handloom, Kashmiri silk, sarees will be available for the visitors from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm said, a senior officer, Shilparamam.

Apart from this Regional outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will jointly organize photo exhibition on 'Life and Times of Mahatma Gandhi' and 'Gandhi Maargam Play' as part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations from October 1-3.

