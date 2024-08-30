HYDRA Demolitions Continue, Sparking Fear Among the Poor

Hyderabad: The HYDRA (Hyderabad Urban Development Authority) has intensified its demolition drive, and it's not just targeting the wealthy anymore. Previously known for bringing down illegal constructions of affluent individuals and businesses, HYDRA is now turning its attention to encroachments by poorer communities, causing widespread concern among those affected.



The recent demolitions in the Manemma Colony of Ramnagar have particularly stirred emotions. Residents of this area, many of whom are from lower-income and middle-class backgrounds, watched helplessly as HYDRA bulldozers moved in on Friday to demolish homes built on encroached nalas (stormwater drains). Two days earlier, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath had inspected the area, prompting a report from GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) revenue officials declaring the structures illegal. Following the report, demolition actions were swiftly initiated.

The demolitions have left many homeless and fearful of their future. “We have been left on the streets, and we appeal to the government for protection,” said one of the affected residents. Despite this, some support HYDRA’s strict measures, arguing that illegal constructions, regardless of the owner’s economic status, must be removed to protect public spaces and water bodies.

The situation mirrors a scene from the recent movie "Indian 2", where a vigilante first targets the wealthy, earning public support. However, when his zero-tolerance policy extends to ordinary people, public sentiment begins to turn against him. Similarly, while HYDRA's actions against affluent violators were initially applauded, its move to target poorer communities could potentially ignite backlash.

Adding to the anxiety, there are indications that the Telangana government is considering granting HYDRA even more authority. According to CS Shanti Kumari, the government plans to empower HYDRA to issue notices directly and carry out demolitions independently, potentially expanding its jurisdiction up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This would include overseeing the protection of key reservoirs like Gandipet and Himayatsagar. Currently, notices are issued by different departments such as GHMC, the Water Board, and the Panchayati Raj Department, but soon, HYDRA might take over this responsibility entirely.

Additionally, the government is contemplating expanding HYDRA’s workforce beyond its current 72 teams to further strengthen its demolition capabilities. This signals the government’s firm stance on continuing the demolition drive, with no signs of relenting.

The recent developments raise critical questions about the fate of the poor. While demolishing illegal structures belonging to the wealthy might not significantly impact their livelihoods, for many poor residents, losing their homes means losing their only means of sustenance. Advocates argue that the government should consider the plight of these vulnerable populations and offer alternative solutions. It remains to be seen whether the government will take steps to address these concerns.