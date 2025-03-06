HYDRA removes long-pending road encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) removed a long-pending road encroachment in Radha Colony of Sun City under Bandlaguda Jagir. The issue was resolved within 24 hours after a complaint was filed through HYDRA Prajavani on Monday.

According to HYDRA officials, the complainant, Reena, stated that the 40-feet-wide road in front of her plot had been illegally occupied by 20 feet by individuals from the opposite plot. Despite repeated requests, no action was taken for the past five years.

Reena, who resides in Dubai, mentioned that every time she visited India, she approached the authorities, but the encroachment remained. Frustrated with the inaction, she finally submitted a complaint through HYDRA Prajavani.

Responding swiftly, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed officials to take immediate action, leading to the removal of the encroachment within 24 hours.

Residents of the area have expressed relief and appreciation for the prompt intervention by the authorities.