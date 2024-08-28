HYDRA Should Expand Statewide: Kommula Praveen Raj

Gadwal: HYDRA Should Not Only Focus on Lakes but Also Target Encroached Government Lands, Properties, and Illegal Constructions.

Kommula Praveen Raj, District President of Teenmaar Mallanna Team in Jogulamba Gadwal.

In a press conference held today at the Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters, *Kommula Praveen Raj* expressed his support for the work being carried out by the HYDRA organization in Hyderabad. He praised the efforts and emphasized that HYDRA should not be confined to Hyderabad alone but should be expanded to every village in Telangana state.

Praveen Raj urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently acting as the chairman of HYDRA, to take the initiative to expand HYDRA's operations statewide. He also suggested appointing a capable officer like Ranganath to oversee the organization. The focus should be on reclaiming lakes and government lands that have been illegally occupied, demolishing unauthorized constructions, and ensuring that encroached lands are returned to the rightful owners, particularly the poor.

Praveen Raj called for immediate action against those involved in these illegal activities, including the officials who have supported such encroachments. He demanded that these individuals be removed from their positions and imprisoned to serve as a deterrent to others.